CLOSE
HomeNews

Lil B Promises EP With Jay Electronica And Songs With Lupe Fiasco

Leave a comment

Lil B Has Jay Electronica EP, Lupe Fiasco Collab On The Way

The Paid Dues Festival’s stage wasn’t the first time Lil B mentioned working with Jay Electronica but this past weekend the term “EP” was tossed out by the shirtless Based God emcee.

A collaboration between the eccentric Roc Nation signee and the perplexing phenomenon that is Lil B would seem unlikely but with B’s work ethic, we may get an LP worth of music before we know it.

In a recent interview with VIBE, Lil B said, “Look out for some music from Lil B featuring Jay Electronica and Lupe Fiasco. I got a text from Jay Electronica last night.”

Let us know if you’re eager to hear Lil B on multiple tracks with Jay Elect?

MORE  HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEO

Wiz Khalifa Talks Getting High For The 1st Time & His Parents’ Reactions To Finding Out He Was A Weed Head [Exclusive Video]

Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage Of YC & Sonny Digital @ “Racks” Video Shoot, YC Mixtape Drops Today [Video]

Nicki Minaj Gives Lil Wayne Another Lap Dance, Takes Over ‘Park’ Washington D.C. [Photos/Video]

Baby Bump Beauties: Celebrities Who’ve Posed While Pregnant

Jim Jones Pulls Out $30,000 Live On The Radio [Video]

Jay Electronica , Lupe Fiasco , Paid Dues Festival , vibe magazine

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close