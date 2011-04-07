Lil B Promises EP With Jay Electronica And Songs With Lupe Fiasco

Lil B Has Jay Electronica EP, Lupe Fiasco Collab On The Way

The Paid Dues Festival’s stage wasn’t the first time Lil B mentioned working with Jay Electronica but this past weekend the term “EP” was tossed out by the shirtless Based God emcee.

A collaboration between the eccentric Roc Nation signee and the perplexing phenomenon that is Lil B would seem unlikely but with B’s work ethic, we may get an LP worth of music before we know it.

In a recent interview with VIBE, Lil B said, “Look out for some music from Lil B featuring Jay Electronica and Lupe Fiasco. I got a text from Jay Electronica last night.”

Let us know if you’re eager to hear Lil B on multiple tracks with Jay Elect?