Lil B Promises EP With Jay Electronica And Songs With Lupe Fiasco

Lil B Has Jay Electronica EP, Lupe Fiasco Collab On The Way
The Paid Dues Festival’s stage wasn’t the first time Lil B mentioned working with Jay Electronica but this past weekend the term “EP” was tossed out by the shirtless Based God emcee.
A collaboration between the eccentric Roc Nation signee and the perplexing phenomenon that is Lil B would seem unlikely but with B’s work ethic, we may get an LP worth of music before we know it.
In a recent interview with VIBE, Lil B said, “Look out for some music from Lil B featuring Jay Electronica and Lupe Fiasco. I got a text from Jay Electronica last night.”
Let us know if you’re eager to hear Lil B on multiple tracks with Jay Elect?
