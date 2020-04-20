Beyoncé Discusses COVID-19 Disproportionally Affecting Black Communities [Video]

Beyoncé continues to bring awareness about the struggle of Brown people even in the midst of a world crisis. She recently raised a red flag about how the pandemic is trending in our communities.

At spotted on The Huffington Post the singer-songwriter made an appearance on the recent One World: Together At Home special. She opened up her video by taking the time to honor those essential staffers who continue to do their job even in the face of infection. “To the doctors, the nurses and other health care workers who are away from their families, taking care of ours, we continue to pray for your safety,” she said. “To those in the food industry, delivery workers, mail carriers and sanitation employees, who are working so that we can be safe in our homes, we thank you for your selfless service.”

While her time was brief she maximized her slot by bringing light to the very alarming data that is coming back from the Coronavirus; specifically how it has ravaged Black families. “Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home,” she said. “And African-American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis.”

She also pointed to a recent report that 57% of the fatal cases from her hometown of Houston are African American. “This virus is killing Black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America,” she added.

In closing Beyoncé urged everyone to take care of themselves and each other. “Please protect yourselves,” she said. “We are one family and we need you. We need your voices, your abilities and your strength all over this world. I know it’s very hard, but please be patient and stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive and continue to pray for our heroes. Good night and God bless you.”

You can see the video below.

Photo: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com