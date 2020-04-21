DJ Kool Calls Out Donald Trump For Using His Song In Petty Meme [Video]

Donald Trump’s very petty Twitter account might be taxed soon. It seems he has infringed on one of the greatest nightclub anthems ever.

As spotted on HipHopDX the POTUS might have to call his White House staff to give him a crash course on clearing samples. On the morning of Monday, April 20 the politician posted a video meme aimed at Joe Biden. The clip in question flips a popular commercial to take shots at his democratic foe with the faces of Obama and the former vice president cropped in. It finishes with a “Trump / Pence: Make America Great Again! 2020” advertisement while DJ Kool’s “Let Me Clear My Throat” plays in the background.

Naturally this got back to the Washington D.C. performer and he made it clear that he does not support the ex-reality star in any shape, form or fashion. “TO ALL MY FOLLOWERS ( PLEASE REPOST THE HELL OUTTA THIS ) I HAD ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO WITH THAT TRUMP TWEET THIS MORNING AS FAR AS THEM USING MY MUSIC IS CONCERNED AND I GOT MY MGMT TEAM ON TOP OF IT RIGHT NOW TO ALL MY FOLLOWERS THAT HIT ME IN SUPPORT OF THIS ISSUE I LOVE YOU ALL THANK YOU SO MUCH AND GOD BLESS YOU” he wrote.

This is not the the first time Trump has been caught infringing on an artist’s work. In 2019 he used Prince’s “Purple Rain” at a rally in Minnesota. Pharrell Williams also sent a spicy cease and desist letter requesting he stop playing “Happy”.

Photo: Kento Nara/Future Image/WENN.com