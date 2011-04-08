Follow The Leader: The Many Trends Set By Jay-Z

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter said himself that he sets the most trends. And for the most part, that may be true.

We witnessed rap music change and the hip-hop culture switch when Jay declared something cool or uncool. He made 30 sound like the new 20, and made fans embrace producers and artists we had never heard of. A co-sign from Hov goes a long way.

Take a look at some of the influential moves made both on and off record by a cultural icon and arguably the most consistent rap artist ever.

