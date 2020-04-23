Super Saiyan Snitch Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Accused Of Being Deadbeat Dad, Allegedly

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been accused of being a deadbeat dad upon his recent release from prison into home confinement. We get the feeling most people will believe the baby mama.

TMZ got the tea direct from the “Gummo” rapper’s ex.

The rapper’s ex, Sara Molina, tells TMZ … just like before, Tekashi has shown little to no interest in reconnecting with their daughter, Saraiyah. Sara says she wasn’t expecting him to change out of nowhere, but she’s still disappointed by the radio silence. She is grateful, however, Tekashi’s mother is actively trying to keep a bond alive with the little girl. Sara says grandma’s been in close contact over the past month or so … coming over to see Saraiyah in-person a number of times. It’s interesting … Sara says Tekashi, while still incarcerated, reached out to her mother, to set up a neutral location for his mom to meet Saraiyah. That apparently went off without a hitch, but Sara says right before 6ix9ine was set to be released … his mom cut off communication and went off the radar.

However, in this case, we might want to get both sides.

So why’s Papa 6ix9ine been M.I.A.? Sources close to the guy tell us the only reason he hasn’t reached out and attempted to connect yet, is because he wants the coronavirus pandemic under control first, as he wants to put his child’s safety first. We’re also told Tekashi is claiming Sara’s begging to get back with him … suggesting he’s afraid she’s using their daughter as a ploy to reunite. That might explain why he’s anxious to get a custody arrangement hammered out in court … according to our Tekashi sources. The struggle is mighty real. Worth noting, Tekashi has reportedly been making expensive purchases since his release, which surely will have his ex feeling a ways of their kid isn’t see any of that loot.