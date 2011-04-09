Beyonce And Michelle Obama Team Up To Fight Child Obesity [Video]

Beyonce has teamed up with First Lady Michelle Obama and the National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation to help fight childhood obesity.

Bey re-recorded her hit “Get Me Bodied” for the “Let’s Move! Flash Workout” campaign and is now releasing it under the name “Move Your Body.”

The instructional video featuring a group of teenagers getting down to the Swizz Beatz-produced tune was released online, while she will also record her own version of the exercise routine for distribution to participating schools.

“I am excited to be part of this effort that addresses a public health crisis,” stated Beyoncé. “First Lady Michelle Obama deserves credit for tackling this issue directly, and I applaud the NAB Education Foundation for trying to make a positive difference in the lives of our schoolchildren.”

Middle school students can practice the dance by watching the new video, and can show off their hard work with a nationally syndicated “Let’s Move!” routine to take place at the same time on May 3 at 1:42 p.m.

Peep the video below and spread the awareness.