Kanye West’s “Stronger” Dubbed The Greatest Workout Song Ever

Kanye West’s ‘Stronger’ Voted as Greatest Workout Song of All Time‎

Kanye West avoids getting snubbed at the Gold’s Gym voting competition for best workout song as his record, “Stronger” took the crown for the top anthem to exercise to of all time.

The famous bodybuilding and fitness center held a March Madness-style bracket and allowed members to vote for the song that gets them the most pumped.

Gold’s Gym offered to donate $5,000 to the charity of choice of the person who nominated the winning song.

Gold’s Gym is the fitness home to many celebs from Will Ferrell to Brooke Shields to Michael Strahan, who nominated “Stronger,” claiming it helped him capture the Super Bowl crown as a New York Giant.

“I was thrilled to hear that ‘Stronger’ won the March Music Madness Bracket Challenge…The song brings back great memories of Super Bowl XLII and is still on my iPod everyday in the gym,” Strahan said.

Of 20,000 votes, Kanye’s competition in the final four were Eminem‘s “Lose Yourself,” the Black Eyed Peas‘ “Boom Boom Pow,” and Guns N’ Roses “Welcome to the Jungle.”