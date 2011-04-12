Jim Jones Talks With The Breakfast Club About Reality TV, Stack Bundles & His Relationship With Cam [Video]

Jim Jones stopped by The Breakfast Club to discuss his new album Capo and his appearances in Love & Hip Hop.

He talks about the show originally being based around him but said it evolved over time into the current show.

He also discusses Stack Bundles, his relationship with Cam’ron since they reunited, “Perfect Day,” and working with Prodigy, Lloyd Banks, & Ashanti on his album. Jim say’s he never intended on collaborating with Somaya Reece on her song and he gives his thoughts on his girlfriend Chrissy and her being in the public spotlight.