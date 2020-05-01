Face To Face Social Network Houseparty Will Host Virtual Prom Night With Dj D-Nice

Due to the coronavirus global pandemic, life is different for the millions of students around the world who won ‘t be able to experience events like graduation and their proms. Face to face social network is looking to rectify that issue while making sure everyone is social distancing.

Thursday (Apr.30) Houseparty announced that it is holding a virtual prom as a way for teenagers to still enjoy prom night while still being safe at home. The event goes down next Thursday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET. Houseparty is inviting young teens and even adults to throw on their best prom fits to attend the free event. Attendees will be able to take snapshots of their prom drip by utilizing the natural photobooth layout of Houseparty while dancing the night away.

Oh, and #ClubQuarantine’s creator DJ D-Nice will be providing the sound with a special setlist just for the occasion. Zack Bia will also be spinning on the 1s and 2s. When you open the Houseparty app at 8 p.m., you will immediately be greeted by the sounds of D-Nice and will be able to bring in the vibes he is providing into your private prom that can feature up to 8 people at a time.

This news comes on the heels of Oprah announcing she will be the featured commencement speaker for #Graduation 2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020. LeBron James, along with a gang of celebrities, will be hosting a virtual graduation ceremony called Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 on May 16.

It’s dope to see all of these celebs putting this tech to use to help try and make things feel as normal as possible for the youth during these trying times.

—

Photo: Gary Miller / Getty