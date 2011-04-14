Gucci Mane Reportedly Still In Jail, Has Not Made $5,700 Bail

Gucci Mane Still In Jail, Family Won’t Post Bail

Rapper Gucci Mane is reportedly still behind bars today after being arrested for pushing a woman out of a moving vehicle.

As previously reported Mane was taken into police custody Friday and charged with battery and violating his probation.

According to authorities Gucci was arrested on a warrant that he intentionally caused visible bodily harm to an unnamed female by pushing her out of a moving vehicle.

Now RumorFix.com reports that Mane is still in custody at a Dekalb County, Georgia jail and still waiting for someone to post his $5,700 bail.

If and when he makes bail however, the rapper will reportedly be taken to a Fulton County prison where he’ll serve time for the probation violation charge.

He faces up to 2 years in prison.