50 Cent Reveals Steve Jobs Paid Him $150K To Use iPod In “P.I.M.P.” [Video]

Love him or hate him 50 Cent is always good for a great interview. He now says he negotiated Apple’s first product placement for the MP3 player that changed the world.

As spotted on Hip Hop N More the G-Unit mogul has found that promoting his newest book virtually to be as equally effective as an in person sit down. During an recent Instagram Live with MSNBC’s Ari Melber to plug Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter Curtis touched on several topics regarding the book and some of the unique ways he got to the bag in his career. One jewel he dropped involved him presenting a true game changer in the tech space to the Hip-Hop world.

According to Fif he was visiting Jimmy Iovine at his home in 2003; surprisingly Steve Jobs also happened to be there. He goes on to say he convinced the late great CEO to let him promote the iPod. “The whole weekend, he sat there. The first time I sat there, I went in there 10 minutes before. I told him, ‘Let me see that.’ They gave it to me, I said, ‘What is this called? This called an iPod? How much songs you said this hold?'” he said. “Jimmy will tell you in that 10 minutes I sat there, I got him to give me $150k. The first time Apple did a placement in anything, in any music video — was ‘P.I.M.P.'”

You can see the discussion below.

Photo: Derrick Salters/WENN.com