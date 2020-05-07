50 Cent Calls Out Diddy, Irv Gotti & Jeezy For Not Doing Right By Big Meech’s Brother

Just when you think 50 Cent has run out of petty he serves up some exclusive tea to get his troll on. This time it involves a heavy hitter and we hope things do not go left.

The Queens native took to social media once again to call out some folks that he feels are not moving right. According to Curtis, and as reported, BMF co-founder “Southwest T” Flenory has been granted an early release. In a post from Tuesday, May 5 he suggested that whoever owes him better get the money together. “@bmfboss_swt_263 is out, take your time getting to the Bank, No hurry just have what you owe him by Monday.” he wrote.

Naturally the caption caused many to ponder who needs to settle with the Black Mafia Family boss but in true Fofty fashion he took the opportunity to put some of his peers on blast. He served Sean “Brother Love” Combs a notice with a post singling him out. “T home puff he said um, he want his f***ing money. I’m not tripping, and i know you ain’t tripping so just holla at him.#starz #BMF coming soon”.

It seems Diddy made right with Southwest T as per a follow up post by 50. The visual read “SHOUT OUT TO @diddy TOLD ME SOME REAL SH*T YESTERDAY THANKS BROTHER I APPRECIATE THAT”. His caption read “👀see diddy reached out to @bmfboss_swt_263 now everything good. #starz #BMF coming soon!” Unfortunately he was not as sympathetic to his seemingly enemy for life Irv Gotti.

The Murder Inc. Records CEO was also called out for allegedly not paying T his coins. “yo @irvgotti187 you best be coming up with that bread you borrowed from Big T in Encino you sucker ass nigga. you didnt go see him or put nothing on his books. yeah he home now so you can stretch out to him or get stretched. #starz #bmf coming soon” he said.

He followed things up with a very unfavorable picture of Irving at the pool to serve as a status update or lack there on the record executive. “This goofy ni99a still ain’t check in. 🤔man where the fuck is the money at, @bmfboss_swt_263 said he want that $1,200 stimulus check you just got from Trump punk, 🤔you ducking ni99a’s. #starz #BMF” he wrote.

Fif also put the spotlight on Jeezy which took many people by surprise considering his long storied history with the BMF organization. He alleges Young is now acting Hollywood and isn’t looking out for the crew like he should. “how you Screaming BMF Who helped you get a record deal. Then Meech mom is calling you and texting you to let you know ‘T is home and You ignoring the phone calls.”

In October 2005 about 30 BMF members were arrested for various drug offenses. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory were charged with the Continuing Criminal Enterprise Statute, conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine, conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, and two counts of possession with intent to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine. Both were sentenced to 30 years.

T was recently released early to due COVID-19 concerns. Big Meech was not so lucky and continues to serve time at an Oregon maximum prison. In April 50 Cent confirmed he had acquired the rights to the crew’s story for television purposes. It is not known when the series will premier on air.

Photo: Bernard Smalls