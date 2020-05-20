Artist Behind Hilarious 50 Cent Inspired Murals Claims He Caught The Proper Fade

Does 50 Cent have goons down under? An Australian artist who has been masterfully trolling the Queens rappers with viral murals claims he was assaulted because of his art.

Tuesday (May.20), the artist who goes by the name of Lushsux shared a screenshot of one of 50’s latest social media posts Instagram and in the caption claimed he was put in the hospital by “6 or 7” goons. The picture was one of his murals that was a mashup of the “Wanksta” rapper and Mike Tyson that hilariously worked very well together. The post also featured another photo of him on what appears to be a hospital bed with a bloody pillow.

“50 seems to want some more walls? Unfortunately, some 6 or 7 smoothebrains at one time on the street already put me in hospital already this month because of this shit.I dont like to bring up all the bad stuff I have to deal with just to paint some ha ha funny you laugh now images on walls but I guess now is a chance.”

The alleged beatdown came after 50 shared picture of the mural in question and stated in the caption “This guy need a ass whoopin bad, he still doing this shit.”

50 being the troll that he is, shared another post this time, making light of the fact that Lashux got hands and feet put on him. But also made sure to point out that he had nothing to do with the beat down.

Welp, we can’t front though, the murals are very hilarious. We know Fif got a chuckle out of them as well.

