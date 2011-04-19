Lil B Speaks On The “Im Gay” Album & Announces Collaboration With Just Blaze

After announcing during his Coachella performance that his next album would be titled I’m Gay, everyone from Rap giants to GLAAD have taken notice to Lil B’s bizarre title.

However, Lil B has somehow continued to work with some of the top notch producers despite his controversy and is now working with veteran producer Just Blaze.

Yesterday, he phoned into Invasion Radio with DJ Green Lantern and Boss Lady to discuss his choice of title as well as his upcoming work with the famous producer.

“I’m gonna keep it low right now, but just know that I’m Gay is going to be the most powerful album to ever come out, and it’s going to change people’s lives. I promise that from the bottom of my heart.”

Just Blaze also spoke about how he feels being on an album called “I’m Gay,”

“I haven’t processed all of that yet. It’s big and I understand why he’s doing it. It’s smart and not necessarily a gimmick, and it’s one of those things that make you think you can’t take someone’s words literal and I appreciate that. It took me a minute to get over that hump.”

B says he expects Blaze to produce the leading single.