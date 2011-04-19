Lil B, Lupe Fiasco To Perform At MTV O Awards

Lil B and Lupe Fiasco headlining MTV O Awards

MTV is hosting their first annual O Awards this year and inviting out big names out for the celebration.

Included in that lineup is “Based God” rapper Lil B, Lupe Fiasco and Matt and Kim who’ll be on hand when the show kicks off April 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada and other cities.

Also hitting the stage will be Mumford & Sons with Edward Sharpe and Old Crow Medicine Show.

Presenters include Ke$ha, Cee Lo Green, B.o.B, Wiz Khalifa, Robyn and Theophilus London.

The awards will be announced beginning April 25 with the final three awards announced the day after the main event.

As previously reported Kanye West is nominated six times in one category for the O Award for “Best Tweet.”

Other hip hop artists nominated include 50 Cent, Tyler The Creator, Nicki Minaj, Andre 3000 and Birdman who are up for Best Fan Cover, Fan Army FTW, Most Viral Dance, Favorite F**k Yeah Tumblr, Favorite Animated GIF, Best Remix and more.

Winners of the O’ Awards will be decided by fans.