Sony’s ZV-1 Camera Is A Godsend For Vloggers, Aims To Make Life Easier For Content Creators

Listen up content creators, Sony’s latest camera aims to help you get those vlogs L I T.

Sony’s new camera, the ZV-1, was explicitly made for vloggers packed with a bunch of features to make their lives and couldn’t have come at a better time.

The ZV-1 shoots crispy 4K video, sports a 20.1 megapixel stacked CMOS image sensor, and comes equipped with a 28-70mm equivalent lens. Where the lens lacks in the zoom department, it makes up thanks to a wider f/1.8 aperture that will allow you to shoot in lowlight situations. If you’re a fan of bokeh (the blur effect), the ZV-1 is equipped with a bokeh switch that will allow you to blur out your background professionally and easily without having to make any manual or technical adjustments.

As for the “functional modes” on the camera, Sony has equipped a Product Showcase” mode that will make showcasing those items your vlogging about standout. When activated, the camera will focus on the item in front of it with just the press of a button to super slow-motion and time-lapse modes.

Another outstanding feature is the ability to transfer videos to other devices. The ZV-1 also comes equipped with a windscreen for clearer recording while outside.

Of course, a camera packed with all of those features will require you to spend some coins. The ZV-1 costs $748 and can be purchased on Sony’s website as well as other select retailers. You can peep the ZV-1 in action in the video below.

Photo: Sony / Sony Electronics