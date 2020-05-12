HHW Gaming: Job Listing Claimed PS5 Was Dropping In October, Sony Says Aht Aht

We can’t front, but the rollout for the PS5 has been extremely sloppy.

Sony already announced that its highly-anticipated console, PS5 was arriving on shelves this holiday. The video game world’s eyebrows were raised after they spotted a Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan job listing that claimed the PlayStation 5 was coming October 2020, a few months earlier than expected.

Today (May 12) one Twitter user, @Nibellion, shared a tweet featuring a photo of the listing and it states:

“PlayStation 5 scheduled to be released in October 2020.”

A Japanese job listing by Sony Interactive Entertainment says that the PlayStation 5 will be launched this Octoberhttps://t.co/YKuWtllIc0 pic.twitter.com/aSp1Aev3AH — Nibel (@Nibellion) May 12, 2020

Typically, Sony has historically launched its consoles around November. Still, due to COVID-19, the supply chain for components for the PS5 has been disrupted, possibly leading to the console being limited at launch. Since the listing was shared, Sony has responded and threw water on the idea of the console launching in October, and it “was due to a mistake in the recruitment site, not the content that was written by our company.”

Add this to the growing list of bumps in the roads that Sony has experienced on the road to PS5. BUT there is some good news though, the company has announced PlayStation Studios. The new name will help gamers know that Sony’s first-party titles will come from one of its in-house development teams.

