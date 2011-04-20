CLOSE
Home > Curren$y

New Mixtape: Curren$y – “Covert Coup” [Download Link]

Leave a comment

Just in time for the 4/20 celebration, Curren$y released a brand new EP.

The 10-track project is entirely produced by the Alchemist, and serves as the perfect soundtrack for this joyous holiday in cannabis culture.

Prodigy, Freddie Gibbs, Fiend and Smoke DZA are also featured on this Spitta release.
Roll one, light one, then click the cover to download Curren$y’s Covert Coup. Happy 4/20.

Drake And Nicki Minaj Interview Each Other, Talk New Projects [Video]

New Video: YC Feat. Future “Racks”

Meagan Good Talks New Rap Career, Wants To Work With Ludacris, Lil Wayne [Video]

Kendrick Lamar Speaks On New Album, Working With J.Cole, & Why He’s Down With Lil B [Video]

mixtapes , the alchemist

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close