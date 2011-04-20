New Mixtape: Curren$y – “Covert Coup” [Download Link]

Just in time for the 4/20 celebration, Curren$y released a brand new EP.
The 10-track project is entirely produced by the Alchemist, and serves as the perfect soundtrack for this joyous holiday in cannabis culture.
Prodigy, Freddie Gibbs, Fiend and Smoke DZA are also featured on this Spitta release.
Roll one, light one, then click the cover to download Curren$y’s Covert Coup. Happy 4/20.
