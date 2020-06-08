Ghetto Gastro Releases T-Shirt That Highlights Black Community’s Contribution To American Cuisine

One of the most recently impactful collectives in the culture is standing up for the people. They are speaking facts and reminding the world where the United States got their kitchen magic from.

As spotted on Hype Beast people of color continue to unify in order to usher change in this world. On Thursday, June 4 Ghetto Gastro showed their further support of amplifying the magic of melanin through fashion. The crew is releasing a limited-edition t-shirt that highlights Black people’s indelible contributions to modern American cuisine. They made the formal announcement via their social media feeds.

“Never forget that farming practices and the culinary innovations of enslaved Africans and Indigenous Americans are the foundation of “American” cuisine. Never forget that the agricultural power and history of farming in this country is entirely a result of Black people’s labor” it read. The piece in question has “Black Power Kitchen” on the left chest and “Food Is A Weapon” on the back.

All profits will be donated to Color Of Change, ReThink Food, and the SummaEverything Community Center. You can make a purchase here.

Photo: Ghetto Gastro