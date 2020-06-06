Pusha T, Tony Draper & Ricky Davis Kick Off Feed Your City Challenge In Norfolk

This coming Saturday, the city of Norfolk, Va. will play host to an event featuring one of the region’s top Hip-Hop stars, a music industry veteran, and a former NBA star giving back to those in need. Pusha T, Tony Draper, and Ricky Davis have partnered together for the Feed Your City Challenge to provide relief and aid to families in the 757 hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Davis, who runs The Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation, joined forces with Draper, the founder of Houston’s Suave House Records, and G.O.O.D. Music star and Heir Wave Music Group founder Pusha T.

The trio will be working alongside Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander, Chief Larry D. Boone of the Norfolk Police Department, and the Economic Development Authority for the City of Norfolk.

The Feed Your City Challenge will take place on the grounds of the Military Circle Mall beginning at 12 p.n. ET. The intent of the gathering is to provide groceries and PPE supplies to those who attend the event via a contactless drive-thru lane delivery method. CDC social distancing guidelines will also be in effect and local station 103 Jamz, a media partner of the challenge, will provide the sounds.

Pusha T decided to join the effort after learning about The Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation’s work in Houston, Texas along similar lines and wanted to bring it to the city of Norfolk. The foundation intends to take the Feed The City Challenge to other cities that are in need of assistance.

To learn more and donate to the effort, click here.

Photo: Getty