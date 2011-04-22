CLOSE
Kanye West Performing At NY Museum Of Modern Art

Kanye Performing At Benefit For Museum Of Modern Art

Kanye West is continuing his laundry list of performances, this time taking his talents to New Yorks’ Museum of Modern Art.

The G.O.O.D. Music head was recently spotted at Coachella where he closed out the fest with a stirring performance of some of his biggest hits.

Now West is scheduled to perform at the Museum Of Modern Art’s annual ‘Party In The Garden.’

The event benefits the Museum’s operating fund and supports its educational programs and exhibits.

Ye will take the stage May 10 at the Museum’s after party at the Ronald S. and Jo Carole Lauder building.

Tickets are $150 in advance and $250 at the door.

For more information visit moma.org.

Kanye is also scheduled to take over this year’s Essence Music Festival in New Orleans.

