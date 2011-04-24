Promoters Deny The Game’s Detainment In Canada

The Substance Entertainment Group Denies That The Game’s Being Held In Canada

Promoters that booked rapper The Game for a series of show in Canada are denying reports that the rapper is being held for 14 days in the country.

As previously reported, news broke Wednesday that Game was detained after having an issue with Canadian customs.

The rapper then took to his Twitter page and released a rant claiming that he was being taken into custody and would have to spend two weeks in detainment.

Promoters for The Substance Entertainment Group vehemently deny those claims however and have released a statement in their defense.

A statement from the company says that customs stopped him from entering the country based on his reported gang affiliation.

“We as the Canadian promoters for the “Red Nation” tour featuring hip-hop artist The Game, completed all necessary work permits and paperwork to allow him entry into Canada. However, while The Game was flying to the first scheduled tour date on April 19th 2011 we were informed credible evidence had been obtained by Canadian customs to allegedly prove The Game is a member of the notorious gang The Bloods. Based on this intelligence they received – combined with his alleged association to organized crime – Canadian customs declined him entry into Canada.”

In the statement promoters also denied reports that the rapper’s criminal history was questioned and insisted that they spoke to customs about reversing the decision but were denied.

“The past criminal history of The Game was never addressed in conversation with Canadian officials and at no point was that the issue for his denied entry. Customs insisted the reason was strictly his current gang affiliations. At this point we made every attempt to speak with custom agents in both Ottawa and the point of entry to see if anything could be done to reverse the decision, including putting up a bond. We were informed we could not do that either. Based on Canada’s privacy laws, customs officials could not discuss the details of the matter and that the case was closed once a decision was made.”

Substance Entertainment was also very clear on the rapper’s current status and denied his claims that he was being held for 14 days.

“Contrary to social media reports, The Game is not being held in Canada. For further questions regarding his whereabouts, we suggest contacting the Canadian customs office. “

The Game has yet to respond.