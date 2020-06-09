NYPD Cop Charged With Assault For Shoving Protestor To The Ground

One of the most ironic things about the anti-police brutality protests is the amount of police brutality captured on tape at these protests.

While some cops have been reprimanded in some way, shape or form, others have found themselves facing actual charges and according to the Goth

amist, another police officer who crossed the line is about to go through the judicial process himself. Today (June 9) Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced that Officer Vincent D’Andraia is facing charges of third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, and third-degree menacing for shoving a peaceful protestor to the ground and causing her to sustain head and neck injuries as a result.

D’Andraia is the first police officer to actually get his with criminal charges for his misconduct during the protest demonstrations that have been taking place across the nation in the wake of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. The incident occurred last Friday night when the overzealous officer was caught on video smacking a phone out the hand of 20-year-old Dounya Zayer before violently shoving her to the ground where she hit her head on the concrete and ended up hospitalized for a few days.

Needless to say the video caused an uproar. Police claimed that Zayer was in the way and she refused to move when told to, but in the video she posted of her own incident you can see she was barely given a chance to comply when officer D’Andraia put his hands on her.

This is the officer. He threw my phone before throwing me. As you can see I was already backing up. All I asked was why. pic.twitter.com/8mct5GrztV — Dounya Zayer (@zayer_dounya) May 30, 2020

After the incident Zayer says she suffered a seizure and has a concussion to boot.

Once the video began to make the rounds on social media, NYPD Commissioner Dermont Shea suspended D’Andraia without pay while his supervisor who was present during the assault was reassigned for failure to, well, supervise.

Vincent D’Andraia is expected to be arraigned today in Brooklyn Criminal Court where he’ll probably get a heroes welcome from fellow NYPD officers. Seems like that’s becoming a new thing lately.