Capone Responds To Prodigy’s Snitch Accusations

Capone Calls Out Prodigy Following Snitching Allegations

After M.O.B.B Deep member, Prodigy spoke about an excerpt in his book, My Infamous Life involving Capone snitching on Killa Black, Noreaga defended his partner.

Capone himself, spoke on Forbez DVD about the allegations calling out Prodigy. “I’m talkin’ to you Pu**y P…You talkin’ about ni**a’s crowns is so soft my ni**a. F**k is wrong with you? Look where I’m at. What you want me to do, walk around this Itchbay? I ain’t got to prove to you I’m from QB or [that] my ni**a’s hold me down in my hood ni**a,”

“Let me tell you something man, ni**as don’t rat on my side…We got a lot of things in store for you. This is just the beginning, act one,” Capone ranted.

He promises that there’s more footage to come, stay tuned.

Check out more hot videos here.



