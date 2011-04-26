Eminem, Jay Electronica, And Dozens Of Hip-Hop Acts Represent At Lollapalooza

While Eminem may be headlining with big named Rock groups such as Coldplay, The Foo Fighters, and Muse, Hip-Hop will be represented by a variety of artists.

With Em being the biggest, other Hip-Hop acts like Nas & Damien Marley, Kid Cudi, Jay Electronica, and others have definitely caught the eyes of many.

While historically many festivals like Lollapalooza have been Rock dominated, Hip-Hop is looking to make a major impact this year and set the bar for the upcoming events.

Peep the full list below of Hip-Hop performances as well as regular acts.

Notable Hip-Hop Performers

Eminem, Nas and Damian Marley, Cee-Lo Green, Atmosphere, Tinie Tempah, Sam Adams, Mayer Hawthorne, Ryan Leslie, Kid Cudi, Jay Electronica, Collie Buddz, Skylar Grey.

All acts

Eminem, Muse, and Foo Fighters in Chicago August 5 through 7 for this year’s Lollapalooza will be: My Morning Jacket, A Perfect Circle, Cee Lo Green, Damian Marley & Nas, Atmosphere, Cold War Kids, Lykke Li, Local Natives, the Kills, Bright Eyes, Arctic Monkeys, Big Audio Dynamite, Deftones, Beirut, Death From Above 1979, Ratatat, Crystal Castles, Explosions in the Sky, Sleigh Bells, the Pains of Being Pure at Heart, the Drums, Smith Westerns, Ryan Bingham & the Dead Horses, the Vaccines, Dom, Tinie Tempha, and even more great acts.