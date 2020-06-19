CLOSE
Wale Drops Surprise Black Lives Matter Inspired ‘The Imperfect Storm’ EP [Listen]

Inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.

Wale

Source: press handout / Warner Records

Wale has been keeping busy during these tumultuous times. Besides keeping tabs on his socials and participating in protests, today (June 19), the Washington, DC rapper dropped a new EP titled The Imperfect Storm.

The project’s themes line up with the Juneteenth holiday it drops on as well as the unrest being experienced throughout the United States, and the world. Wale’s last proper album, Wow…That’s Crazy, dropped late last year, but this surprise EP was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and Mr. Folarin was moved to get it out stat.

Just six tracks deep, the guest list includes Eric Bellinger and McClenney. The single “June 5th / QueenZnGodZ” is the one.

Available on the usual streaming platforms via Warner Records, you can listen to The Imperfect Storm below. The cover art was cooked up by Kenny Huyng (@shadowmoses) and protestors can be seen in the darkness behind flames in front of the Hundreds store in Fairfax, CA.

wale

House Judiciary Committee Holds Markup On Justice In Policing Act
Rep. Cedric Richmond’s Smoothly Sidesteps Rep. Matt Gaetz’s MAGA Rage
06.19.20
