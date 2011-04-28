J. Cole Makes Atlantic City Debut, Readies “Really Heavy” Album

Rapper J. Cole Makes His Atlantic City Debut, Preps Debut Album

J. Cole is in no rush to put out a classic debut album. He is however, apologetic to his fans for waiting for so long for what he describes as a “really heavy” album.

“I only gave a [release] date one time in my career last year, and I smacked myself in the face because it was so unrealistic. Now I say it’s coming soon, and it’s really true, because we’re in the final stages right now,” said the Roc Nation signee.

While the North Carolina emcee is concerned with his fans, his sales and his label’s expectations, the one he’s most driven to please is J. Cole.

“I think of my own expectations and my pressure on myself,” he says. “I don’t worry about what the world wants me to do. I’m worrying about meeting my expectations.”

Cole makes his debut performance in Atlantic City on Friday, April 29th at the House of Blues, Showboat Casino-Hotel. Tickets are priced at $25 – $30 and can be purchased at www.pressofatlanticcity.com/tickets.