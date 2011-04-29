Fugee Reunion? Wyclef Jean And Lauryn Hill Headline New Orleans Jazz Festival

Wyclef Jean Plays US Jazz Festival

The 43rd annual New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival is featuring a vast array of talent this year including Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill, Fantasia, Cyndi Lauper and John Mellencamp.

“This is one of our broadest years, musically speaking,” said Quint Davis, producer of the festival starting today that will run for seven days at the Fair Grounds Race Course.

Though artists like Jimmy Buffet and Bon Jovi will be returning, the focus will be on Haiti as popular bands from the country still recovering from the January earthquake will perform at the festival. There will also be a series of panel discussions that will explore the 300-year-old ties between Haiti and New Orleans.