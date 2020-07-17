HHW Gaming: Sony Promises To Let Gamers Know When That PS5 Pre-Order Link Is About To Drop

Gamers were chomping at the bits when rumors began swirling that a PS5 pre-order link was supposed to drop sometime this week. Sony was also taken by surprise by the news and has responded.

Don’t worry, we will let you know when that pre-order link drops, is basically what Sony is telling anxious gamers. Based primarily on assumptions due to a new PS5 landing page on Amazon, ignited rumors that a pre-order link or information was coming. When that day comes, PlayStation promises it will not come as a surprise.

Speaking with Geoff Keighley after he briefly showed off the PS5’s beautiful DualSense controller Worldwide Head of Marketing Eric Lempel said:

“I think it’s safe to say…we’ll let you know when pre-order will happen. It’s not going to happen with a minute’s notice. We’re going to, at some point, let you know when you can pre-order PlayStation 5. So, please, don’t feel like you have to go run out and line up anywhere until you receive official notice on how that will work.”

First of all, why the hell are they lining up anywhere while the country is in the grips of a pandemic?

Anyway, Lempel went onto to reveal that Sony was taken by surprise by the rumors further adding:

“We don’t know what happened there, we had nothing to do with it. I got a message from someone saying, ‘People are lining up at stores,’ and we had no idea why.”

When will #ps5 pre-orders start? PlayStation worldwide marketing head Eric Lempel says they will give gamers plenty of advance notice. #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/ga08j8IvWD — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) July 17, 2020

Well, we will have our ears to the video game streets, cause we are also eagerly awaiting that glorious announcement. Until then, do yourselves a favor and peep the DualSense controller in action, it’s a gamechanger literally and figuratively.

—

Photo: Sony / PlayStation