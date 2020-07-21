CLOSE
HHW Gaming: Watch Offset & Dele Alli Take On All Competitors In ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ HyperX Showdown

Fans will be able to watch all the action go down on HyperX's official Twitch channel.

Watch The Latest HyperX Showdown Featuring Offset & Dele Alli

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Migos member Offset is a man of many talents, one, in particular, is gaming. The rapper will be putting those skills on display in the latest edition of HyperX Showdown.

Yesssss sirrrr, Offset will be teaming up with professional soccer player Dele Alli to take on the competition and snipe them out in some Call of Duty: Warzone. Fans will be able to watch all the action go down on HyperX’s official Twitch channel. Per the press release, the duo will be hop in the Warzone and hope their skills will be enough to lead them to victory.

Viewers can also look forward to a promotion hosted by online sneaker marketplace StockX.

Mighty Duo Offset and Dele Alli Meet in Virtual HyperX Showdown

Source: HyperX / HyperX Showdown

The HyperX Showdown is a weekly event that will be held throughout the summer that will feature your favorite celebrities putting on headsets (HyperX, of course) and picking up the sticks and engaging in virtual video game competitions.

Again you can watch the action go down Tuesday, 4 p.m. EDT on July 21.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

 

