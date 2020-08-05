HHW Gaming: ‘Madden NFL 21’s New Mode Brings Backyard Football To The Game

There is a new mode coming to Madden NFL 21, and it’s bringing the virtual gridiron action to the yard… literally.

Announced today (Aug.5), Madden NFL 21’s big new mode is called “The Yard,” and it’s a homage to the backyard football action we all grew playing and loved as kids. The gameplay is described by EA Sports as “fast-paced, small-sided,” basically the same kind of football action you experience in arcade-style titles like EA Big’s NFL Street for example.

But that is not all that is coming with “The Yard.” The mode will also introduce a new in-depth avatar creation tool called the Gillette Style Zone that will allow players to create a one-of-kind custom avatar to use in the game. Players can also lace their custom characters with fresh drip from the Gear Store.

Using your custom avatar, players will earn XP and rewards through a progression system in a new narrative campaign called “The Yard: Underground,” which is available right now in Madden NFL 21 Mobile. Players can also earn points by performing trick plays that can be used toward obtaining unique backyard locations. EA Sports also revealed that there will be seamless progression between the mobile game and Madden NFL 21 on consoles all season long.

The Yard will feature 5-on-5 action, and the games will be played using “house rules” that will be set by the player and feature new animations that lead to momentum-shifting moments and allow players to run up the score and extend play combinations. When “The Yard” arrives with the games August 28 launch on consoles, it will become a 6-on-6 backyard football action which players can play alone, online co-op vs. the CPU or online head-to-head multiplayer in teams of one, two, or three players.

Speaking on the new mode, Seann Graddy, Executive Producer of Madden NFL 21 added:

“We wanted to create a new way for players to express themselves and take on small-sided football in an arcade-style experience that’s completely new to Madden. The Yard is fast, thrilling, and, most importantly, fun. Players will delve into all-new gameplay on mobile and on consoles that will bring to life the backyard football that NFL players and fans grew up loving, where the rules are relaxed, and you can win with attitude.”

This news comes on the heels of 2K announcing its new partnership with OneTeam Partners and the NFL Players Association. The new collaboration will allow 2K to include National Football League players in the multiple non-simulation titles coming soon.

Very intriguing development.

Madden NFL 21 launches on August 28 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The mobile variation of the insanely-popular football video game is available now. You can watch the trailer below.

—

Photo: EA Sports / Madden NFL 21 Mobile