CLOSE
Home > Common

Common Plays A Freed Slave In TV Series On AMC [Video]

Leave a comment

‘Hell On Wheels’ Trailer: AMC Goes West

Rapper/Actor Common is going West in a new series, Hell on Wheels on AMC.

The show is a Western set during the building of the Transcontinental Railroad and tells the story of a man seeking to avenge the death of his wife at the hands of Union soldiers.

The Chicago-born emcee plays a freed slave in the ten-episode series. Check out the trailer

MORE  HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEO

Osama Bin Laden Killed [Video]

Lil’ Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Making That Reality Show Paper

“Fast Five” Opens Today: Tyrese Talks Working With Vin Diesel, The Rock & The Successful Movie Franchise

Trey Songz Shows Off His Collection Of Panties & Bras [VIDEO]

Dr. Steve Perry Gives Advice To Obama, Talks Bill Cosby & Russell Simmons Beef And New Book

AMC , Common , Hell On Wheels

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close