Common Plays A Freed Slave In TV Series On AMC [Video]

‘Hell On Wheels’ Trailer: AMC Goes West
Rapper/Actor Common is going West in a new series, Hell on Wheels on AMC.
The show is a Western set during the building of the Transcontinental Railroad and tells the story of a man seeking to avenge the death of his wife at the hands of Union soldiers.
The Chicago-born emcee plays a freed slave in the ten-episode series. Check out the trailer
