Wet Ass Cape: Cardi B Responds To Kylie Jenner “WAP” Video Controversy

As the world continues to process the event that was Cardi B’s recent single release people still have so many questions. One aspect has caused so much confusion that the Bronx bombshell has responded.

While “WAP” has generated over 50 million views since its debut last week, a cameo appearance by Kylie Jenner left millions of her fans scratching their heads. Their overwhelming concern points to the celebrity’s history of reportedly appropriating Black culture for her personal gain. The backlash was so considerable that one fan started a petition on Change.org to get her removed from the visual.

Naturally, Bardi defended the move to include the socialite in the video.

In response to writer Danielle Young’s tweet pointing out the shine that Kylie received versus Normani, Belcalis was quick to point out each star was cast to speak to their skill sets. “Normani is one of the best female artist that dances. Like she dances her f***in ass off! Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense?” she wrote.

Normani did ALL this and Kylie walked down the hall and opened a door. If that’s not a perfect visual indication of Black women having to do the most and white women do the bare minimum to get somewhere, I don’t know what is. https://t.co/ZGvbfzQeLs — Danielle Young (@RhapsoDani) August 7, 2020

Cardi also responded “Exactly” to another tweet where the user pointed to the obvious “Normani danced, that’s her talent! Kylie strutted like a model, that’s her talent! People just weird!”

In a third response, she directly explained why Kylie was given the air time. “This is not about f***in race. Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party,” she revealed.

#CardiB speaks out against comparisons between #Normani and #KylieJenner, explains why she invited Kylie to be in the #WAP video: "This is not about f*ckin race. Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party." pic.twitter.com/VcXOMQ4r0x — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 10, 2020

Kylie has yet to respond or even acknowledge the uproar but no shocker there.

