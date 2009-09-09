50 Cent Recruits Wale, Kid Cudi and Corey Gunz for “50 Fest”

Fresh off the release of his new book, 50th Law, 50 Cent is creating even more buzz around his name. The G-Unit founder is announcing more additions to his highly anticipated “50 Fest” concert. Leaders of the new school, Wale, Mike Posner and Kid Cudi were already confirmed for the show and now the lineup has been bumped up even more. Along with the previously announced lineup, 50 added Maino, Jim Jones, Uncle Murder, Ron Browz, D-Block, and Corey Gunz. The concert is set to take place October 3 at Governor’s Island in New York. Tickets are $45.

Two of the headliners for the “50 Fest” concert, Wale and Kid Cudi, will both shine this weekend during MTV’s VMAs weekend. As previously reported, Wale and his native D.C. go-go band, UCB will perform as the “house band” for the festivities Sunday. While not participating at the actual awards show, Kid Cudi, will take the stage Saturday as part of Pepsi and MTV’s “A Refreshing Night Of Music.”

Cudi will perform at Terminal 5 club in New York alongside, indie-rock group, Phoenix and DJ Clinton Sparks. Their performances will be part of a benefit for LIFEbeat, the music industry’s HIV/AIDS prevention charity.

Tickets for Kid Cudi’s Terminal 5 performance can be purchased at LIFEbeat.org.