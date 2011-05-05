Biggie’s Son Says He Didn’t Want To Play His Dad In “Notorious”



Christopher C.J. Wallace, the son of Biggie Smalls and Faith Evans, is embarking on an acting career.

Unbeknownst to many however, the 14-year-old wasn’t enthusiastic about playing a younger version of his dad in the 2009 film “Notorious”, in fact he didn’t want to do it at all.

The child star recently sat down with AOL’s BVX to speak on the role and says he was coerced by his grandma Voletta Wallace to take it.

“Acting just came randomly. I wasn’t even into it at first. When I did ‘Notorious,’ my grandma, Ms. [Voletta] Wallace, she told me that I should come in and read for the part as my father. Honestly, I didn’t want to do it. I didn’t want to do it because it seemed so likely for me to do it, like Biggie’s son is going to play Biggie. After I had my acting coach and really read through it, I started to find out things that I didn’t know about him. Then I took more of an interest into it. It was actually fun, going out to New York, living like him, going into his old apartment, doing what he did. It was cool.”

The up and coming child star also added that he doesn’t plan on following in his father’s rapping footsteps because he’s “definitely not up to where his father was.”



