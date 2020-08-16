Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Announce Pregnancy

Congratulations are in order. Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are expecting their first child together.

The couple made the announcement on social media via pregnancy reveal photos.

Gucci LaFlare posted a pic of his wife in some lingerie that shows off her curves and a baby bump with a caption that read, “My wife pregnant my life is great @keyshiakaoir ❤️🔥.”

Hey, no need for lengthy speeches.

Keyshia shared her own pic with commentary that was bit more tongue in cheek. “I ain’t athletic but on @laflare1017 D I did gymnastics🤰👼🏽,” she wrote.

Well alrighty then. The couple both have children from previous relationships but this will be their first child together.

Congratulations to Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir.