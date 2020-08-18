Alicia Keys ft. Khalid “So Done,” Trey Songz “Circles” & More | Daily Visuals 8.17.20

Just when it seemed like 2020 was going to be a complete wash, the NBA resumed without a Covid hiccup (fingers crossed), Kamala Harris is running for Vice President, and now Alicia Keys has returned to provide nourishment for our soul.

After a lengthy hiatus, the piano playing songstress has returned with some new visuals for her Khalid assisted “So Done” which finds the duo performing for a high school dance before it’s overrun by some dirt bike bandits. Looks like a helluva time all around.

Keeping the vibe on the R&B tip, Trey Songz too makes his comeback and in his clip to “Circles” woos a pretty young woman with a ride through hills in his drop-top whip.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Dave East, Ciara featuring Ester Dean.

ALICIA KEYS FT. KHALID – “SO DONE”

TREY SONGZ – “CIRCLES”

DAVE EAST FT. JOZZY – “MISSION”

CIARA FT. ESTER DEAN – “ROOTED”

G PERICO – “TOOLIE”

SAUCE HEIST & DIRTYDIGGS – “EQUALITY WIZ”

TJ PORTER FT. JAY GWUAPO – “GET BACK”

BOLDY JAMES FT. EL CAMINO – “CARTIER”

SIC WITHIT FT. 42 DUGG – “ANOTHA ONE”