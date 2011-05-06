50 Cent, Bruce Willis Team Up In New Action Film

50 Cent, Bruce Willis Fight, Fire With Fire

The movie roles keep rolling in for rap mogul and thespian Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Fif and Bruce Willis will team up for the second time in the action thriller film, Fire With Fire.

The plot revolves around a fireman placed in witness protection who goes after bad guys after they locate and attempt to eradicate his family.

Production for the film is scheduled to begin in late June.

50 and Willis previously co-stared in the suspense film Setup, slated for release later this year.