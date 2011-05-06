50 Cent, Bruce Willis Team Up In New Action Film

50 Cent, Bruce Willis Fight, Fire With Fire
The movie roles keep rolling in for rap mogul and thespian Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Fif and Bruce Willis will team up for the second time in the action thriller film, Fire With Fire.
The plot revolves around a fireman placed in witness protection who goes after bad guys after they locate and attempt to eradicate his family.
Production for the film is scheduled to begin in late June.
50 and Willis previously co-stared in the suspense film Setup, slated for release later this year.
MORE HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEO
Dr. Steve Perry Gives Advice To Obama, Talks Bill Cosby & Russell Simmons Beef And New Book
“Fast Five” Opens Today: Tyrese Talks Working With Vin Diesel, The Rock & The Successful Movie Franchise
T.I.’s Producer Kevin “Khao” Cates Discusses Working With Megan Good On New Film “Video Girl” [Video]
Nicki Minaj “Super Bass” [Video]
Derrick Rose & J. Cole Powerade Commercial [Video]
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE