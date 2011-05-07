Kanye West Launches Line Of Scarves, Inspired By Banned Album Artwork [Photos]

Kanye West Scarf Line

Kanye West started a new venture in design and fashion.

The 33-year-old rapper has launched a line of scarves that are based on the artwork of Kanye’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album.

The scarf collection is a collaboration with French design partnership M/M of Paris.

The artwork has been printed on silk in four different set of scarves, in which the rapper has given each scarf design a name—Power, Phoenix, Face, Priest and Ballerina—and each is set in a frame of gold lettering created by the M/M (Paris) team.

Only 100 of each scarf will be made, and will be sold through M/M’s website, and at French boutique Colette for ($364).

A press release announcing the new line said, “During the creative process, M/M (Paris) created a series of hand drawn ornamented frames to adorn the Condo paintings. The design team decided to use the most striking combinations of the paintings and the frames, and transform them into silk scarves.”

Take a look at one of the designs below:

Images of other designs in the collection are on the following pages.

