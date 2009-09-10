Jay-Z Concert Ends With Stabbing

As Jay-Z is celebrating the release of The Blueprint III and his upcoming “Answer The Call” Concert on Friday, a one-night only concert featuring the rapper ends with a man being rushed to a hospital. A dispute between two men after the show resulted in one man being stabbed.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Chicago as Jay-Z was holding a performance at the of Blues. At the close of the show, an argument ensued between two women and two men associated with the women were forced to step in according to Police News Affairs Officer Gabrielle Lesniak. One man was said to be the boyfriend of one woman and the other was the brother of the other woman. Although one might think that the two were stepping in to resolve the situation, they only sparked it more as they became physical with one another by shoving each other.

“The women were exchanging words and it escalated to a small — shoving match. The men sort of stepped in and it…escalated to where the men got into the confrontation,” said Lesinak.

Everything hit the breaking point when a knife was pulled out and used to stab the other. Although no names have been released, the stab victim was 20 and the man responsible for the act was arrested on the scene of the crime and will be charged.

A related incident happened at a Fabolous concert last month in Pennsylvania when a man and woman were shot following the show and had to be rushed to the hospital.

In terms of the music, numbers so far have estimated that the third chapter to The Blueprint series will project 300-350K for its first week. Looks like Jay can open up space on the shelf for yet another number one album.

