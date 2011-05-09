New Chris Brown Track Leaks, Singer Denies Leaking It Himself [Audio]



A new Chris Brown track has hit the net and the singer is denying reports that he’s leaked it himself.

The track “Fools With You” is reportedly off Brown’s next album Fortune and according to C Breezy, it’s a “bummer” that it was released this early.

Chris Brown’s F.A.M.E. follow-up, Fortune, will reportedly be released this fall.

Check out the new Chris Brown track below.