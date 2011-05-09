Drake Performs At Bar Mitzvah After Kanye’s Pricey Performance Fee Turned Down

Former NBC Executive Switches Kanye For Drake At Son’s Party After Kanye Asks For $1 Million

Former NBC Executive Jeff Zucker reportedly shelled out $250,000 this weekend for a Drake performance at his son’s lavish bar mitzvah after turning down Kanye’s asking price of $1 million.

The event reportedly went off without a hitch at the Four Seasons New York with the Young Money capo performing for guests who were treated to five star meals, wines and even given customized sneakers as parting gifts.

Kanye was the Zucker family’s initial choice to perform, with Jeff even considering spending $800,000 for the Yeezy show, but in the end Drake – the more inexpensive option – got the gig.