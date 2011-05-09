50 Cent Throws “Friendship” With Jay-Z Under The Bus

50 Cent Says He And Jay-Z Aren’t Friends

After doing shows alongside Jay-Z and even appearing on a few tracks together, it seems there is a clashing of egos between the Roc Nation head and 50 Cent.

In a recent interview with MTV UK, 50 clears up speculation that there is any “friendship” between the two.

“Me and Jay will use each other,” says Fifty. “We don’t have those kinds of relationships. “We are in the same business. We are not necessarily friends. We don’t call each other for no reason.”



50 Cent makes it clear that he has nothing personal against Jay-Z himself but it seems as pride has gotten in the way of further collaborations.

“They don’t pick up the phone and call me,” he says.

This isn’t the first time Fif has spoken on his relationship, or lack of with Jay-Z.

In a past interview with Allhiphop.com he expressed Jay’s need to avoid confrontation.

“He created this safe aura– it wouldn’t be like that if he handled his issues himself. He’s a piece of work, he always puts somebody in front of him.” Fifty continued, mentioning his past beefs with Jada and Cam’ron. “When [Jadakiss] came for him, he put Beanie in front of him and Beanie went back and forth with Jadakiss. When [Cam’ron] came for him, he put Tru Life in front of him and they went back and forth and he just didn’t compete.”

