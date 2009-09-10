Soulja Boy Reaches Out to Eminem with “The DeAndre Way”

Although people have continued to place their doubt on the rapper that made everyone “Crank Dat,” Soulja Boy continues to remain relevant in Hip-Hop. Already two albums in, he has begun preparation for his third album, The DeAndre Way.

Soulja must be aiming for the fences this time around as he has voiced that he is looking to have heavy hitters such as Eminem and Jay-Z for his third official release. Lucky enough for the rapper, Eminem happens to be on the same label with him, along with 50 Cent, so it could be possible although that is farfetched.

Concrete features have already begun to surface as the project will see Lil Wayne in attendance as well as Kanye West and Snoop Dogg. Snoop recently was alongside the rapper where he basically apologized to the young up-and-comer for initially hating on his art. He added that people like him were unable to realize that at the end of the day, Soulja Boy is just trying to create his own lane and make it in the game.

Being a producer as well as a rapper, Soulja Boy has stated that he has partnered up with West for production on the upcoming release. In an interview with Radio Planet TV, the artist elaborates on his joint venture with West.

“I really haven’t produced since my second album, but I’m looking forward to doing a 50/50 split beat with Kanye West. I think that’ll be hot because he’s a great lyricist, but an awesome producer as well. I feel like I’m an awesome producer too, and both of us in the studio together at the same time can come out with a smash.”

Since emerging in 2007, the young rapper/entertainer has been a victim of constant criticism whether it’s from fans or artists feeling that he was killing the genre and calling him a one-hit wonder. It is now 2009 and the 19-year-old is still standing and continuing to remain dominant in the realm of music. He may not be the best rapper out, but he has definitely created his own lane which has been effective to the point where rappers are trying to ride right behind him. Whether you respect it or reject it, everyone must accept his presence.