Samsung Is Hoping The World Will Say “Farewell To Flat” Phones After Introducing The Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

It’s clearly onto the next one in terms of smartphones after Samsung unveiled its next flagship foldable flagship device.

During Samsung’s virtual Unpacked event back in early August that introduced the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, with the help of BTS, we got our first look at the Galaxy Z Fold2, the follow up to the Korean tech’s giant foray into the world of foldable smartphones. Tuesday (Sept.1) at the during virtual Unpacked Pt.2, Samsung kept its promised and formally introduced its next foldable flagship device, the Galaxy Z Fold2, that it hopes will lead the “farewell to flat” movement.

Samsung states the next iteration of its foldable smartphone, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, learns from the mistakes of the first version of the phone by introducing new features that will “deliver a new foldable experience for users.”

So what’s new?

The biggest flaw, without a doubt, with the Galaxy Fold, was the plastic screen, which brought significant issues to those who got their hands on the device first. For the Galaxy Z Fold2, Samsung is introducing “Ultra-Thin Glass” that is more durable and should endure the riggers of the user opening. When unfolded, users will be welcomed by a new 7.2-inch main screen that will be made from Samsung’s “Ultra-Thin Glass” that features minimized bezels, a notch-less Front Camera, and 120Hz adaptable refresh rate for smooth, fast scrolling ad gameplay. The Hideaway Hinge will still be noticeable but has been designed that it fits seamlessly into the device’s body.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 now has a 6.2″ Infinity-O Cover Screen will allow users to get the most out of the phone while it is folded. Thanks to Flex Fold, a carryover from the stylish but smaller Galaxy Z Flip, The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be old stay open in a variety of different angles allowing users the ability to multitask. For example, on one screen, you will be watching a video, while on the other, you can send a message to a friend, answer an email, or complete other tasks. It will also allow you to conduct actions like record a video or and take part in a conference call hands-free.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Galaxy Z Fold2 features a single 10-megapixel camera when unfolded, which is sufficient for good selfies. BUT if you really need to take those selfies to another level, you will be able to take a front-facing snapshot using the Fold2’s rear 12-megapixel wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle cameras thanks to the Dual Preview feature. As far as zoom, there is a telephoto sensor, but it only reaches 2x optical zoom and pales in comparison to the Note20 and Note 20 Ultra’s 3x and 5x optical zoom. It also cannot record 8K video, which is a letdown primarily due to the phone’s relatively high price.

To help keep the phone running, the Galaxy Z Fold2 will feature two separate battery cells, 2,155 mAh, and 2,345 mAh, that, when combined, should deliver the same output as 4,500 mAh found Samsung’s other flagship devices.

Like its predecessor, Samsung is allowing customers to customize the Z Fold2’s hinge color once again. You will be able to choose from metallic red, silver, gold, or blue to complement the device’s mystic black or mystic bronze color options.

Now for the price, as expected, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 is pricey, coming in at $2,000, which is definitely going to be a hard sell, especially during a time where the country is facing pandemic induced recession. But for a luxury device like the Z Fold2, the price tag should not come as a surprise.

Also unveiled during the event in further detail was the Thom Browne edition of the foldable device that features a pair of Galaxy Buds Live, a Galaxy Watch3 adorned in the fashion house’s signature branding. As you can imagine, it’s even more expensive and will cost $3,300 and will be very limited, with only 5,000 units being made.

Preorders for the Galaxy Z Fold2 begin September 2, 2020, at 12:01 am ET. The phone will become available widely on September 18, 2020, and through your carrier and Unlocked models via Samsung’s website, where you can sign up to reserve one right now.

Preorders for preorder the Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne also begin September 2. The phone will be available for wide release on starting September 25.

—

Photo: Samsung / Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2