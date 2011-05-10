Jermaine Dupri Sued By Woman For Unpaid Child Support

Jermaine Dupri sued over child support payments

An Atlanta woman is taking super producer Jermaine Dupri to court for failing to pay child support payments.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Margaret Dorsey told the Grammy-winning to pay $2,500 a month and an additional $7,500 to Sarai Jones in March based on the results of a paternity test.

Dupri has apparently not made the court ordered payment but Jones’ attorney Randy Kessler tells The AJC that Jones hopes that she and Dupri “can work together to co-parent their beautiful baby girl,” who is 7 months old.

Dupri’s lawyer, James Kane, declined to comment.

JD recently made headlines after reportedly almost losing his Atlanta home to foreclosure.