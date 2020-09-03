HHW Gaming: Puma x Nintendo Team Up For The RS-Dreamer “Super Mario 64”

Video games and kicks collided once again for this latest Puma and Nintendo collaboration.

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario, Puma has announced it is teaming up with Nintendo for a “Super Mario 64” edition of J.Cole’s new basketball sneaker, the RS-Dreamer. The sneakers take its cues from the iconic heroic plumber with its red uppers, blue and white color gracing the kicks ProFoam midsole that is topped off with a hint of yellow on the lace support. While it makes Cole’s popular new shoe unrecognizable, it will easily resonate with fans of the Super Mario video games. The sneakers are inspired by Mario’s legendary digital drip that famously consisted of overalls, long sleeve red shirt, white gloves, and hat combo.

If that wasn’t enough to remind that sneaker is, in fact, a Nintendo collaboration, the tongues feature “Super Mario” branding as well the Puma logo, a nice touch that should please gamers.

As with every iteration of shit sneaker so far, the RS-Dreamer “Super Mario 64” will be seen on the feet of Puma athletes in both the NBA and WNBA.

If you’re trying to get your hands on a pair, they officially launch on September 4 in-store and online at the Foot Looker Inc. Family of Brands (including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs, Footaction, and Eastbay), PUMA.com, and the PUMA NYC Store. They will only run you $125, good luck trying to secure them at retail.

—

Photo: PUMA / Nintendo