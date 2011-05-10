Sarah Palin Blasts Michelle Obama For Inviting Common To The White House

Sarah Palin Blasts Michelle Obama, Common



Sarah Palin is once again lashing out at the Obama family, this time for the First Lady’s decision to invite rapper Common to the White House.

As previously reported Common will visit the White House this week alongside Jill Scott, Bill Collins and Rita Dove to celebrate American poetry and will take part in rap workshops with schoolchildren before performing in the evening.

That notion obviously doesn’t chide well with Sarah Palin who took to her Twitter account early Tuesday to say “Oh lovely, White House” before posting a link to an article about the rapper written by The Daily Caller.

On the site run by right wing conservative Tucker Carlson, Common’s lyrics about George Bush from the track “Letter To The Law” were posted.

“With that happening, why they messing with Saddam? Burn a Bush cos’ for peace he no push no button. Killing over oil and grease, no weapons of destruction.”



Tucker Carlson is the same person who said in December “Michael Vick should be executed” for his dog fighting conviction.

FOX News also chimed in on criticism of the rapper labeling him “vile.”

The First Lady’s press office has not immediately returned requests for comment.