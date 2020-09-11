Travis Scott & Dave LaChapelle Team For ‘The Face’ Cover

It’s been a helluva week for Travis Scott.

From linking up with Big Sean for the visuals to “Lithuania” to the drop of his highly anticipated McDonalds collaboration, La Flame’s been on his grizzly and to top off a productive week he’s now made the cover of The Face. Photographed by none other than David LaChapelle, Travis Scott graces the latest issue of The Face in which he talks about fatherhood, games, dogs, and of course, the social-political movement that’s been the topic of discussion for the past few months.

“People are finally seeing the oppression that’s been happening and overlooked, and that we, as a culture, have been fighting through every day,” he says. “We got a voice to try to make change. Allow me to help in any way.”

Maybe now people will stop confusing Travis Scott with 2015 A$AP Rocky. Just sayin.’

This isn’t the first time that Scott and LaChapelle has worked together as they collaborated for Flame’s ASTROWORLD cover work a minute back. We guess one good turn deserves another.

Check out the cover below and let us know if you’ve tried the Travis Scott McDonalds burger or copped anything from the second wave of merchandise that hit his website this week. And no, ain’t no Travis Scott Nike’s on the website. Least not yet anyway…