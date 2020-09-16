Ready To Buy: The Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Rap Pages’ Crown Sells For $500K

The Rap King of New York’s royalty has once again been certified. Christopher Wallace’s regal headwear just got sold for half a milli.

As spotted on HipHopDX the crown B.I.G. wore on the cover of Rap Pages now has a new home and it is safe to say a luxurious one at that. On Tuesday, September 15 Sotheby’s hosted their first ever Hip-Hop auction. While several Iconic Hip-Hop items were bid on the premier offering once sat on the God MC’s head. The prestigious auction house announced that after a fierce back and forth between two buyers the crown was sold for a whopping $594,800 dollars.

“Tonight during our inaugural Hip Hop auction, one of the most iconic symbols of Hip Hop’s heyday: the crown 👑 worn and signed by Notorious B.I.G. from @barronclaiborne’s iconic 1997 ‘King of New York’ photoshoot for Rap Pages Magazine sold for $600,000” the Instagram post read. “The photograph is one of the most recognizable images in Hip Hop culture and it has endured as the defining portrait of the artist more than 20 years since it was taken.”

In addition to the “Who Shot Ya” rapper’s crown some of Tupac Shakur’s teenage love letters were also sold for a cool $75,600 dollars. You can highlights from the auction below.

Biggie Smalls' crown just sold for $475K at @Sotheby's 1st Hip Hop auction 👑 pic.twitter.com/bRs2G1Lj68 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 16, 2020

